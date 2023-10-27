MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 31-year-old Kionne Devaughn Lewis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years, after he was convicted by a jury of Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon following a week-long trial that ended Thursday.

Investigators said that Lewis killed his former girlfriend, 28-year-old Travae Monique Jackson, after breaking into her apartment on September 27, 2021. After killing Jackson, Lewis then used her cell phone and pretended to be her in order to lure another man, Matisse Guidroz, to the apartment.

The victim later showed investigators the text messages; the first arrived at 1:16 a.m. which contained a video of Lewis near the victim’s side porch. A second message sent at 4:27 a.m. read, “Do you work today?” Another, sent at 10:17 a.m. said, “Can you come over please.”

When Guidroz arrived, Lewis shot him twice, once in the shoulder and once in the abdomen; he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Lewis left the scene and fled to Roswell, New Mexico where he was arrested the next day.

Court records show that Jackson had obtained a protective order against Lewis before she was murdered. Lewis’ brother told investigators that Lewis shot Jackson because he “didn’t have any peace.”