MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This drive is to help explain your options and work with you to resolve your citation.

Notices have been mailed to defendants with outstanding warrants notifying them that they have an active violation and to contact the Court.

Midland Municipal Court is a Safe Harbor Court which means that anyone may appear at any time to resolve their outstanding cases without fear of being arrested. Defendants with a citation are encouraged to call, email, visit online, appear virtually, or come to the court in-person to take the necessary steps to resolve their citations.

If you are concerned about having an outstanding City of Midland violation, please contact the Municipal Court to find options or arrangements that may be available. You may be eligible for alternative methods of discharging your fine and costs. For additional citation information, please call the Court.

How to resolve your warrant:

Online

In person: Midland Municipal Court, at 201 E. Texas Ave.

Monday-Wednesday, and Friday: 8:30am-5pm

By mail: City of Midland P.O. Box 1152 Midland, Texas, 79702

Please include your contact information to ensure proper credit – money orders only payable to the city of Midland.

Warning: If you pay by mail, your warrant will remain active until your payment is received and posted by the Municipal Court.

This drive will be from Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10.