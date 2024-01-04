MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a release by the City of Midland, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report has shown the Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area to be leading the state employment growth during the month of November.

The BLS reported an over-the-year percentage increase of 4.7% in November, which is the sixth largest in the nation. Midland led the West Texas region, with the next largest gain reported in Lubbock at 2.9%. The average for Texas overall was 3.0%.

The BLS report shows the number of employees in the Midland MSA increased from 117,400 in November of 2022 to 122,400 in November of 2023. The number of employees in October was 121,400.

Midland also recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the state, at 2.2%. The state average was 3.5%. The lowest recorded jobless rate in the United States in November want to Fargo, North Dakota-Minnesota, at 1.3%. The national unemployment rate in November was 3.5%.

Here’s the year over year percentage employment growth in November, according to the BLS report:

Midland 4.7%

Abilene 1.4%

Odessa 2.3%

Amarillo 0.7%

Lubbock 2.9%

San Angelo 1.3%

Here’s the number of employees on non-farm payrolls, according to the report: