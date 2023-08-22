MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash early Monday morning as 58-year-old Cary Don Griggs, of Midland.

According to a crash report, around 5:30 a.m. on August 21, troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on FM 1208, about nine miles west of Stanton and found Griggs, along with an injured passenger, identified as Carlea Paige Bullock. Bullock was taken to an Odessa hospital and is said to be stable. Griggs was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said neither were wearing helmets.

Investigators said Griggs was driving his 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on FM 1208 when he lost control and hit a curb.