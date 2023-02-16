MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s been one year since 19-year-old Veronica Sanchez, of Midland, was shot and killed in a murder-suicide outside of a Bush’s Chicken, where she had just started work.

Jennifer Sanchez, Veronica’s mother, said the past year, she has been a living nightmare.

After her daughter was killed, Sanchez began advocating for change in the area, from domestic violence walks to raising money for a domestic violence shelter. Now she is pushing for a state workplace hotline for employees in danger.

Sanchez said emotionally, “We love you, Veronica. You’ll never be forgotten. We still can’t believe that this nightmare happened to us. We can’t believe that you were taken from us for no reason.”

It was on February 17th of last year, that that nightmare began. 19-year-old Veronica Sanchez was working at the Bush’s Chicken on Wadley Avenue in Midland when her coworker shot and killed her.

“We think about this 24/7. This nightmare has affected everyone. None of us will ever be the same. You were our life. You were our world. You are our only child,” said Sanchez.

Since Veronica’s murder, Jennifer has been pushing for change in Veronica’s name, and hopes Veronica’s desire to give back rubs off on others.

“It’s very important because Veronica, anyone that knew her, knew she was about giving back, whether it’s to animals, the homeless, the needy, whatever the cases she gave back to friends,” emphasized Sanchez. “It’s extremely important because that’s a part of her. That’s what she would want us to do. But just give back when you can in her memory. And you will make an angel smile up above.”

Now she is pushing for house bill 915- the bill would honor Veronica’s memory through legislation by creating a workplace hotline allowing employees in danger to anonymously seek help.

She hopes this can help save lives from violence in the workplace and spare other families the same heartbreak

“What happened to an innocent child like that should never happen again. And that’s our mission with this house bill, is to push where it doesn’t happen again because you send your child to work. Not thinking this would ever happen had this bill already been in the place. Maybe your daughter would still be here,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer is now urging Midlanders to reach out to their state representatives and senators to ask them to vote in favor of this bill.

Jennifer also has started a petition that she and her husband will be presenting to State Reps. in Austin soon to push for the bill. If you’d like to sign, follow this link.