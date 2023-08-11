MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mother was arrested late last week in connection with the March death of her two-year-old. Amanda Nicole Ward, 34, has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

According to court documents, around 5:29 p.m. on March 23, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an RV after the toddler was found unresponsive and not breathing. The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MCSO deputies spoke with a Midland Volunteer Fire Department member who said when he arrived on the scene, he found Ward performing CPR on the toddler on the floor of the camper. The firefighter said he asked Ward what happened and said she told him she’d taken a nap around 1:00 or 2:00 p.m. and woke up around 5:00 p.m. and could not find her child. She said she searched the camper, to no avail, and later found the tot in the backseat of her vehicle.

The firefighter said Ward appeared to be in a “daze” and was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance. Deputies said Ward admitted to ingesting “meth” prior to the incident and they requested a warrant for a blood sample after learning that Ward had been investigated several times by the Texas Department of Family Services for neglectful supervision.

The child’s body was sent for an autopsy; on June 28, those findings were released and indicated the toddler died of hyperthermia, with a contributing factor of bronchiolitis, which is a viral infection that causes inflammation of the lungs. The death was ruled an accident.

On July 12, Ward’s blood analysis was released, and investigators confirmed she had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system when the child died. Ward was taken into custody on August 4 and has since been released on bond.