MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she left two young children home alone for at least two hours. Quadra Brown, 31, has been charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return.

According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of N Loop 250 W after a neighbor called 911 and asked for a welfare check. The caller advised that Brown often leaves her two children, ages five and six, home alone. When the officers arrived, the knocked on the door, but received no answer. A few minutes later, investigators saw a little girl standing on an enclosed patio. When they asked her if she was home alone, she said her younger sister was asleep inside, but that her mom had been gone for about two hours.

The child said a neighbor was supposed to be watching her and her sister, but she didn’t know where the neighbor was. The little girl then let investigators inside so they could check on her sister. The affidavit stated that the children were not harmed, but the house itself was littered with beer cans and liquor bottles. They also noted that marijuana, pipes, and smoked blunts were all within reach of the children.

Officers then spoke with a neighbor who said that Brown had asked her to watch the children, but she was not able to do so and suggested that Brown stay home instead. A neighbor then called Brown and an unidentified man answered the phone and told the neighbor to cover for Brown, “Tell them you were watching them,” the man reportedly said. He told the neighbor to tell police that she ran home to check on something and that’s why she wasn’t there when police arrived- he said to tell investigators that Brown had run to the store and wouldn’t be gone long. “Be able to cover, you have to think quick on your feet,” he said.

About five minutes after the phone call, Brown pulled up to the apartment and stated she had gone to the store. Investigators said Brown smelled strongly of alcohol and could not keep her story straight.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center. She remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon; her bond has been set at $10,000.