MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly got high on methamphetamines around her child. Cheyenne Rush, 31, has been charged with Endangering a Child.

According to an affidavit, on October 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment on Tradewinds Boulevard after someone called 911 and said there was a man outside who had been stabbed. At the scene, investigators met with a victim who had a “severe laceration” to his hand; the victim stated he’d been stabbed by his girlfriend, identified as Rush.

While speaking with Rush about the incident, officers stated her story was inconsistent and didn’t match with evidence found at the scene. They also said Rush was unable to sit still, was fidgety, and paranoid- she later allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine throughout the past week in front of her child. Investigators said the child told advocates that he knew what drugs looked like and that “drugs for kids are bad”.

Rush was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon on a $5,000 bond. It is not clear from court documents if Rush will face any charges in connection with the stabbing.