Midland migrant child facility to close

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland migrant child facility will soon close, according to a news release from Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

“It is with great excitement and relief that we can now inform you of the news that the migrant facility will be shutting down at the end of the month per the information we have received from HHS via Congressman Pfluger’s office. We have weathered this latest challenge with the same resolve we have dealt with every issue over the past year and a half,” Payton said in the release.

Of the closure, Congressman August Pfluger said, “Finally, the Midland HHS facility for unaccompanied minors in Midland is slated to close next week. The Biden Administration has run the facility haphazardly since they first moved in during the dead of night. They have disregarded any semblance of transparency with local leaders and law enforcement officers, burdened our local hospital system with unpaid claims, and most importantly, kept our community in the dark.”

Pfluger also stressed his general concern regarding the border crisis.

“Though this facility may be closing in Midland, our district is still bearing the brunt of the Biden Border Crisis—with alarming increases in drug and human trafficking, dangerous high-speed chases, increased strain on local law enforcement, and damage to farmland and personal property.”