MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was sentenced in a federal court to 181 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine ring.

According to court documents, Jimmy Dwayne Smith, 42, and co-conspirator Vanessa Elfreda Flores, 40, had been distributing methamphetamine in the Midland area in June 2022.

Detectives conducted several controlled purchases of the drug from both Smith and Flores.

In July 2022, search warrants were obtained for Smith’s motel room and Flores’s apartment. With these warrants, detectives recovered six firearms, several with loaded extended magazines, thousands of dollars, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.

Smith was arrested on July 21, 2022 and has remained in custody since the arrest.

Smith and Flores pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Smith also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Flores was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on December 7, 2022.

A third defendant, Brook Clayton Aslin, 40, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison on January 5, 2023. Flores had supplied methamphetamine, of which, more than a kilogram of was distributed from January to June 2022.

“Methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous drug that continues to plague our Texas communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Our office makes it a priority to disrupt the operations of those who traffic in this poison, and I thank our local law enforcement partners for also prioritizing anti-drug trafficking, helping us bring violators to justice.”

The Midland Police Department Narcotics Unit investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Mahoney prosecuted the case, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tindall handling the forfeiture component.