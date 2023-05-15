MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Memorial Hospital has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the “2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.”

“An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways,” said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare.

This award identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success,” Peres continued.

Midland Memorial Hospital will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on September 28th at the Renaissance Chicago.

Modern Healthcare will be publishing a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners with the October 2, 2023, issue of the MH magazine.

For more information or questions about the award program, please call or email Jennifer McCullough, Director of Operations at Modern Healthcare.