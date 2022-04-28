MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A game-changing medical procedure was performed this week at Midland Memorial Hospital. On Wednesday, the Midland Memorial Hospital Endoscopy team alongside Dr. Indira Donepudi performed the first MiVu™ procedure in the State of Texas.

In a recent news release, MiVu™ is currently the only Mucosal Integrity Testing System available to doctors that can provide them with real-time data on mucosal integrity during routine endoscopy. The technology was developed by Diversatek Healthcare. What this new procedure does, is it allows doctors to look inside the stomach and intestines with a special probe that monitors real-time changes that can show whether a patient has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), EoE, or NON-GERD in just two minutes.





Hospital staff at Midland Memorial say that this new procedure can reduce the number of follow-up visits and tests that a patient may require if they have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), EoE, or NON-GERD.

Endoscopy Clinical Nurse Manager, Kristin Nall says that this groundbreaking procedure will benefit patients and hospital staff greatly.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this diagnostic technology and medical advancement. Our focus is our patients, and this technology is just one more way we are leading healthcare for greater Midland,” said Nall.

If you are interested in learning more about this procedure, contact the Endoscopy team here.