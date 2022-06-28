Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The American Farm Bureau Federation is now reporting 4th of July cookouts will cost the average family 17% more than last year, a result of ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. On averages, families will spend about $70 on their Independence Day meals, about $7.00 per person.

A recent market survey showed the largest year-to-year price increase was for ground beef; the retail price for 2 pounds of ground beef was sitting at $11.12, up 36% from last year. Several other foods in the survey, including chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pork & beans, hamburger buns and cookies, also increased in price.

But that doesn’t mean all your favorite foods have to cost more. Midland Meat Company, a shop run by local ranchers, is offering burger set ups, including buns, 1/2-pound patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese, and condiments for $4.99 a burger. The company said it aims to keep prices low even as prices at some big box stores continue to climb.

“Since we do raise our beef, we’re trying to keep costs down as low as possible,” said Midland Meat Company and Scharbauer Cattle Company owner John Scharbauer.

That’s despite the fact that production costs have nearly doubled in the last two years. Scharbauer said the cost of corn, a key component in raising cattle, has steadily risen. Fuel and fertilizer costs have also risen in recent months, meaning it is costing farmers more to get food to tables across the country. That said, Scharbauer said patrons can expect the highest quality, all natural, cuts of meat from beef to pork to poultry at great prices, all because its beef is raised right here in the Basin.

Quality cuts of beef aside, Scharbauer said his shop has everything you need to celebrate this year.

“We’ve got all your supplies here…everything you’ll need to light the grill,” he said.

You might be happy for the one stop shopping experience the next time you head to the gas pump.

For more information on Midland Meat Company or to check out their fabulous Fourth of July deals, check out its Facebook page.