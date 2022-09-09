MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All eyes are on the Tall City as the race for mayor heats up. Three candidates tossed their hats into the ring following Mayor Patrick Payton’s announcement earlier this year that he would not seek a second term.

This week, we sat down with mayoral hopeful, and long-time City Council member, Lori Blong who said the community needs a leader who truly cares about the needs of everyone in Midland.

“I was born and raised here in Midland, and I believe that this is the community that I’m called to (serve). I’m raising my family here now and…I own a business with my husband, and I’m just really involved in so many different facets of the life of Midland. And I believe we need leadership. Who cares that much about our community? Who wants to serve the people of our community? And who has a vision for the long-term needs of the community to care well for our infrastructure. We need to make sure that we’re being fiscally responsible, and we need to make sure that we’re providing for public safety and the concerns of our people. And we need Midlanders who care about our community in order to do that.”

Blong, who has been endorsed by Mayor Payton, will face former mayor and business owner Jerry Morales- who left office in 2019, as well as Robert Allen Dickson. Voters will head to the polls November 8.