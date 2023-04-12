MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Presented by the Midland Chamber of Commerce, City Mayor Lori Blong will be engaging and informing the public about current topics and issues facing the community.

The “State of Midland” will be at the Bush Convention Center on Wednesday, April 19th from 11am to 1pm.

Doors will open and lunch service will begin at 11am, with the program beginning at 11:30am.

Chamber member tickets are $45 with Non-Chamber tickets being $65.

Ticket sales will be closing at midnight on Friday, April 14th.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Midland Chamber of Commerce website.