MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriffs’ Office Warrant Division needs your help finding a man wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assualt of a Child. Police say that 32-year-old David Bonilla is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assualt of a Child, a grand jury indictment.

If you have any information on where he is and it leads to his arrest, you will earn a cash reward.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 cash reward for any tip that leads to Bonilla’s arrest. You can call 694-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS to make an anonymous tip.