MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his wife with a gun last Friday. Jessie Mendoza, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault. He was also arrested on a warrant on one count of Sexual Assault, according to jail records.

On August 19, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Wayside Drive to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said that a man had pulled a gun on his wife and then left the home on foot. An affidavit stated that when officers arrived, they found a suspect, later identified as Mendoza, outside the home with swollen eye and a wound to his head.

Officers then entered the home and spoke with a victim who said that her husband, identified as Mendoza, had hit her multiple times while she was lying in bed. She said she lashed out in self-defense and punched him in the face. She said they then argued, and she told Mendoza, who was reportedly intoxicated, to go sleep in another room. According to the victim, a short time later Mendoza returned to their room and said he was going to the store to get more beer.

At that point, the victim told Mendoza that he didn’t need to drive since he had been drinking. She said Mendoza then grabbed a pistol off a dresser and pointed it at her head. Mendoza reportedly then told the victim to get on her knees so he could “kill” her. She said she believed he was serious, so she hit him again in self-defense. She said Mendoza then dropped the gun and that is when she grabbed it and hit him in the head.

The victim stated she then left the room and hid the gun. Around the same time, the victim’s son, along with a friend, returned home and told Mendoza to “calm down”. They said he paced around the home for a while before leaving- that is when they called 911.

The affidavit does not state if Mendoza said anything to police, but when investigators discovered he had an outstanding warrant, he was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on bonds totaling $150,000.