MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he threatened to kill a woman at a local gas station and then spit on an officer several times while in route to jail. Omar Torres, 38, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and harassment of a public servant.

According to an affidavit, on August 30, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a Kent Kwik in the 4000 block of W Illinois to investigate a disturbance at the store. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she and an employee were outside smoking when an unknown man began yelling at her from across the street. The victim said the suspect began running toward her clutching his pocket- the victim believed he was reaching for a weapon. According to the victim, the suspect screamed, “I’m going to shoot you…I’m going to kill you” as he approached. The victim then drove away from the store because she believed she was in danger.

Investigators found the suspect, later identified as Torres, near Storey and Illinois, and escorted him back to the store where witnesses positively identified him as the man who threatened them. Then, Torres was placed in handcuffs and helped into a vehicle for transport- that is when Torres reportedly began spitting on the arresting officer. The officer repeatedly told Torres to stop spitting and even applied a “spit sock” after he was hit in the back of the head and neck with saliva, but that didn’t stop Torres.

Torres remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon- his bond has been set at $3,000. However, Torres is also being held for the US Marshal Service in connection with two additional charges.