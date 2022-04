MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been sentenced for illegally dumping chemicals in Midland County.

According to Midland County Environmental Enforcement, Travis Sullivan pled guilty to dumping 120 totes full of chemicals in six different locations across the county in 2020. Per a plea deal, Sullivan has been sentenced to five years on probation and $200,000 in restitution for the cleanup. Sullivan has reportedly already paid $150,000 back to the victim.