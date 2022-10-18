MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019.

The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet up with a Snapchat user by the name cttg.trapboy, later identified as then 18-year-old Schuman, and an unidentified male to sell them marijuana. The two agreed to meet up at Kiwanis park around 8:00 p.m. that night.

Once seated, the victim asked to see the money and Schuman and the unidentified male asked to see the marijuana. When the victim refused, Schuman pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim give him the marijuana. At the same time, the unidentified male attempted to remove the victim’s backpack. During the ensuing scuffle, the victim was shot two times in the back. Schuman and the unidentified male then left the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

A detective with the Midland Police Department subpoenaed the Snapchat records associated with the username in question. and said a phone number used to set up the Snapchat account was attached to Schuman and was used by Schuman to report to Midland County Pretrial Intervention at the time of the offense. The victim later picked Schuman out of a photo lineup. After his arrest, Schuman lied about how long he had his phone number and claimed he was not involved in the shooting.

Under the law, Schuman will have to serve at least one half of his sentence before he might be eligible for parole. Nodolf said Schuman faced up to five to ninety-nine years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.