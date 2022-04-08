MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Don Del Real Herrera has been sentenced to life in prison for murder in the 2018 stabbing death of Francis Ybarra Sanchez, according to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf.

In the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of W Montgomery to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Herrera, standing over Sanchez. An arrest affidavit stated Herrera was covered in blood and had a knife in his hand when police arrived.

Officers ordered Herrera to drop then knife, but Herrera reportedly refused and then began stabbing himself.

Herrera later told detectives Sanchez had contacted him to pick her up from her work place. When he arrived, he discovered she had left with another man and was at his house down the street, according to an affidavit. When he entered the house he found Sanchez with another man, who left the scene. Herrera said he initially pulled out the knife to threaten suicide, but used it to stab Sanchez instead

According to Nodolf, Herrera pleaded guilty to the Murder on Monday, a jury was then selected to assess his punishment. Herrera contended he committed the murder under the influence of sudden passion from an adequate cause. However, the jury disagreed and Herrera will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.