MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 46-year-old Lonnie Burcham, of Midland, was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the 2020 murder of his wife.

Burcham was sentenced to 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf said the sentences will run concurrently and Burcham will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years of his sentence.

The evidence presented in the case showed that Burcham had been estranged from his wife, Brandy Snider, during the time leading up to September of 2020. On September 20, police responded to a 911 call from Snider’s home on Story Avenue in Midland. Burcham was reported to have entered the home and threatened the lives of Snider, her children, and another man in the home.

As police arrived on scene, the defendant shot Snider and the other man, and then attempted to shoot himself. Snider was dead at the scene and the other victim suffered a gunshot wound as he tried to escape but survived.