MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced Steven Bejarano, 34, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child on Wednesday, August 9th.

According to a release from the Midland County District Attorney’s Office, the jury found Bejarano guilty after about 2 and a half hours of deliberation, following the presentation of evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The defendant elected to have the jury assess punishment. The punishment was assessed at 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after deliberating for just over two hours.

Evidence presented showed that Bejarano started molesting a family member of his girlfriend in 2012, when the child was around 7 years old. The abuse continued for about a year, until the defendant and the victim’s sister broke up. The abuse remained hidden until March 2021, when she was removed from a physically abusive home.

The child made an outcry to her CPS case worker that her sister’s boyfriend, Bejarano, had raped her, according to the release. She later disclosed the abuse had happened multiple times.

The release says the punishment for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child ranges from 25 to 99 years of confinement or life in prison, with no possibility of parole.

This case was tried by Assistant District Attorney Lacey Holloman and the defendant was represented by Paul Williams. The trial was held in the 238th District Court and presided over by Judge Elizabeth Leonard.