MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jessie James Johnson Jr., 32, was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice by a Midland County Jury on Thursday, August 17th.

According to a release from the Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Johnson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, with an amount more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. The jury deliberated for an hour and a half after hearing evidence, finding Johnson guilty of the offense on Wednesday morning.

The defendant chose to have the jury decide his punishment. The jury assessed a sentence of 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday morning after hearing additional evidence.

The release states evidence presented in the case showed that on August 19, officers with Midland Police Department located three bags of crack cocaine inside a closed compartment during the search of a vehicle operated by Johnson. Officers also found a total of $2,335 in cash in separate denominations on Johnson’s person, suggesting the sale of illegal drugs.

During the punishment phase, the evidence showed that Johnson had multiple prior felony convictions, had been to prison multiple times, and was on parole for a past offense at the time of his arrest. Due to his prior sentences, his range for punishment was from 25 years to life in prison.

According to law, Johnson will serve at least one quarter of his sentence before being eligible to be considered for parole. Eligibility does not guarantee that parole will be granted.

The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Candace McCue and Paola Lujan. The defendant was represented by Midland attorney Tyler Mayo. The trial was held in the 385th District Court and presided over by Judge Leah G. Robertson.