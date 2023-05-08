MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from the Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Presiding Judge of the 385th District Court, Leah Robertson sentenced Juan Pedro Tellez to 40 years in prison for First-Degree Injury to a Child on Friday, May 5th.

On October 12, 2020, Tellez was alone with his 3-month-old child when he called his wife in a panic because something was wrong with the baby. Hospital staff in Lubbock and Midland determined that the child had a brain bleed and injuries to the neck, consistent with non-accidental trauma and shaken baby.

The child is now in a persistent vegetative state and requires 24-hour skilled nursing care.

Tellez, who already had a lengthy criminal history, negotiated a plea with the State, which included waving all rights to appeal. Tellez will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years of his term. Eligibility for parole does not guarantee that parole will be granted.