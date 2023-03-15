MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fabian Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 360 months in prison last week, for possessing 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a handgun in furtherance to drug activity.

According to court documents, on September 23, 2022, Midland Police officers found Hernandez as a guest at a downtown hotel. After searching his room, officers found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine and a 9mm Rock Island Armory handgun.

On December 15, 2022, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug activity. Hernandez remained in federal custody since his arrest on September 23, 2022.

“The court imposed a substantial sentence in this case. This should be a clear message to drug traffickers that dealing drugs while possessing a firearm is a serious crime that will result in serious punishment,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “We are grateful for the collaboration between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Midland Police Department that resulted in the removal of another dealer from the streets.”

“Illicit synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl continue to drive addiction and fatal poisonings in our country,” said Greg Millard, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division. “It is the top priority of the men and women of DEA to relentlessly pursue those manufacturing and distributing these poisons in our communities.”

The DEA’s Midland Resident Office and Midland Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Lopez prosecuted the case.