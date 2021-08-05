Midland man sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of a child

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a Midland man was sentenced early Thursday after pleading guilty Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Ismael Romero, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

As part of the plea bargain in the case the State agreed to dismiss three lesser included charges of Indecency with a Child. The abuse in this case took place over a period from 2018 to 2020 and involved multiple allegations of sexual contact with a child under 14 years of age.

Nodolf said in a release, Romero will not be eligible for parole or early release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.