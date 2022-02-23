MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that 63-year-old Reynaldo Ponce Frausto was sentenced late Wednesday to a term of 25 years in prison by a Midland County Judge. Frausto was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

A jury trial was set to begin February 22, when Frausto made the last-minute decision to change his plea to guilty and have 142nd District Court Judge David Rogers decide his punishment.

After the presentation of punishment evidence to the judge on Tuesday afternoon, the court set sentencing for 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, and at that sentencing announced the decision to impose the 25-year prison term. Frausto had faced the possibility of punishment from probation up to life in prison.

In a news release, Nodolf said the evidence presented in the case showed that on a single occasion the defendant kissed and then digitally penetrated a 7-year-old girl in his bed in May of 2018. The victim quickly told her parents about the abuse, leading to a confrontation that saw Frausto admit that the victim was telling the truth. He also made a similar confession to a Midland Police Department detective soon after.

After a long delay in the trial resulting from the COVID pandemic and other scheduling issues, the judge considered evidence about the impact of the abuse on the victim and her family as well as the defendant’s many medical issues, before determining the sentence. Under the law, the defendant will have to serve at least one half of the 25-year sentence before he is eligible to be considered for parole. Eligibility for parole is not a guarantee that parole will be granted.