MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf today announced the conviction of a Midland man on trial for crimes against a young child. Joseph Blair Hutt, 27, was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Contact; he has been sentenced to a 25-year term on once count and a 10-year prison term on the other.

The evidence presented by the State showed that Hutt molested a four-year-old boy on multiple occasions in April of 2019. The boy lived with Hutt and the boy’s mother for three weeks out of the month in Midland, and then spent the fourth week of the month with his father’s family in Shawnee, Oklahoma. On his visit to Shawnee during Easter week of 2019, the boy acted out sexually toward one his family members, and the family became suspicious. The next day the child was interviewed at Shawnee’s child advocacy center, where the child revealed the abuse during a sexual assault examination.

The family obtained video footage of the young boy acting out sexually, which became critical evidence in convicting the defendant, Nodolf said in a release.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Hutt will be required to serve his entire sentence without the possibility of parole. The 10-year sentence will be served concurrently with the 25-year sentence.

A mugshot for Hutt was not immediately available.