MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Around 1 AM on Sunday, July 31st, a hit-and-run took the life of Jonathan Ornelas. A memorial for Ornelas is there right now at the intersection of US 285 and County Road 437 in Reeves County.

DPS is currently looking for the driver, and while they don’t know who that driver is yet, Sgt. Steve Blanco says they have a good idea of what they were driving.

“The other vehicle being able to drive away from that scene leads us to believe it was most likely a semi-truck or semi-trailer who fled the scene,” said Sgt. Blanco.

And while the investigation continues, many of Jonathan’s friends are remembering a man they say set a shining example for others.

“He was the nicest kid in the world, always had a smile. You could never really bring him down unless you really got on his last nerve which was hard to do. He was always willing to give his last dollar, the shirt of his back… If you were in a time of need and he knew it, he was always willing to lend a helping hand,” said friend and co-worker Bert Lozano.

Lozano wants to see questions answered and justice served regarding Jonathan’s death, and he’s not the only one.

“The family of the deceased wants answers to what occurred that night, and until we can find the other driver and investigate the crash, we can’t answer some of those questions,” said Sgt. Blanco.

Sgt. Blanco is also reaching out to the public as the investigation continues, and asks anyone who knows anything about this hit-and-run to please contact DPS or the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office.