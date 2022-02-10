MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department made an arrest last Friday after they say a man punched his wife in the face and held his child hostage after her escape. Adrian Lujan, 41, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Unlawful Restraint.

According to an arrest affidavit, on February 4, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of N Midland Drive after a neighbor called 911 to report a disturbance. The neighbor told dispatch that a woman came to her apartment bleeding and said that her husband was holding their son as a hostage and threatening to harm him.

Arriving at the scene, police found the victim in her neighbor’s home. The affidavit states that officers noticed she had bruises on her face, a cut on her mouth, and a bloody nose.

Officers then went to the victim’s home where they tried to make contact with the accused. The affidavit states, “After multiple verbal commands, the suspect opened the door with the child in hand”. Police then moved the boy to a safe space and placed Lujan in handcuffs.

At that point, police say they were able to interview the victim who told them that she had gotten into a verbal argument with her husband after coming home from a friend’s house. According to the affidavit, the victim told police Lujan had punched her several times. She said when she tried to leave the apartment, he restrained her and continued “attacking”. The victim told police she wanted a restraining order because she had been attacked by Lujan before.

Lujan was taken into custody in the Midland County Detention Center and has since bonded out of jail.

Advocates with the Crisis Center of West Texas said anyone experiencing abuse is encouraged to reach out to them for help. The Crisis Center of West Texas has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached toll-free at 1-866-627-4747.