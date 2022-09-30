WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene.

Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one mile west of Pyote and found a Ford F-250 truck that had collided head-on with a semi-truck. Investigators said Salas was traveling eastbound on RM 2355 when his vehicle began a side skid and crossed into the westbound lane, colliding with the semi-truck.

The driver of the semi was taken to Ward Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries but is considered stable.