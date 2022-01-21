PECOS, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent press release from the United States Department of Justice, 36-year-old Edgar Parra of Midland is charged with allegedly possessing illegal drugs and a firearm.

Illegal drugs that Parra is charged with the intent of distributing and conspiracy to possess, are fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police state that Parra is being charged by a federal indictment for the following:

-Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine

-Three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

-Two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

-One count of possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking

crime; and one count of being a felon in possession.

If Parra is convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison on the conspiracy to possess and possession of fentanyl charges. For the possession of methamphetamine charges, Parra could face up to 20 years.

As for the possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, Parra could face up to an additional five years. Lastly, if convicted Parra can face up to 10 years in prison for the felon in possession charge.

Parra is set to appear in court on Thursday, January 27th.