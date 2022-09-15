MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted two police officers who were called to investigate a disturbance between family members. 23-year-old Elijah Prince has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Peace Officer, Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Assault of a Family Member.

According to an affidavit, on September 11, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home in the 3000 block of Park after a woman called 911 to report that Prince had assaulted his 63-year-old father. When investigators arrived on the scene, they saw Prince and his dad in the front yard yelling at each other. They also saw Prince walk back inside the house and walk back out with an arm full of things that he then threw into the yard.

As officers approached the home, the 63-year-old victim said he’d been assaulted and showed investigators an injury to his hand.

By this time, Prince had walked back into the home again. When he opened the door yet again, officers tried to place him in handcuffs so they could continue investigating without any further fighting.

That is when investigators said Prince walked away and tried to resist being placed in handcuffs. A scuffle ensued while officers tried to gain control of Prince- he reportedly tried to disarm one of the officers, pushed one to the ground, and tried to break the finger of another.

Eventually Prince was detained, and officers were able to continue their investigations. Family members said Prince threatened to beat up his father amid an argument with his girlfriend. The family asked for a protective order because they stated they were afraid Prince would come back to the home and start trouble again.

Prince was later arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $300,700.