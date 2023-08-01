MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after investigators said a relative accused him of sexually assaulting her over the course of several years. Steven Ross Land, 41, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and three counts of Indecency with a Child.

According to a Midland Police Department report, in July, detectives were notified after a woman called to report that her daughter had made an outcry of abuse. During a forensic interview, the teen said Land has been sexually assaulting her on a near “daily basis” for the last three years, since she was 13. The teen described the alleged assaults in great detail and said the abuse occurred while her mother was at work.

Land was arrested on a warrant on July 27 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $750,000.