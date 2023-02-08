MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is spreading awareness after a stray bullet went through his trailer and caused some major damage.

Michael Quinn said he found a stray bullet hit the top of his trailer and that the hole the bullet left let rain seep in and cause a lot of water damage, forcing him to do major repairs.

Now he’s using this experience to promote gun safety.

“I found an entry place in the roof of it, where obviously a bullet had come through and then I actually found the round,” said a concerned Quinn.

He said while it caused a lot of water damage, luckily no one was hit. But Michael said if the bullet had gone just 100 feet to the left of the trailer, it could’ve been a different story.

“I was mad when I realized how close it had come to hitting someone, but then I was mad too that our trailer was messed up from it,” shrugged Quinn.

And while he’s glad no one was hit by the bullet, he emphasized that he hopes people see this story and become more cautious about their actions while using guns.

“When you watch a movie, you see them shoot it in the air and you think no big deal I’ve done the same thing,” he laughed. “But then you get some experience with it, you know, and you have to be intentional where you point that gun, you need a target. I get that we live in Texas and we all love our guns but gun safety is super important.”

The Midland Police Department said stray bullets aren’t very common in the Midland area but it does sometimes happen. Chane Blanford with MPD said it’s illegal to fire a gun within city limits and if you do fire one, you become responsible for wherever that bullet goes.

“One of the five rules that we use as police officers, one of them, is you’re responsible for that bullet. Wherever it goes, whatever it destroys. So, wherever you send that round, you’re responsible for,” said Officer Blanford. “If you send it up in the air, and it falls down four blocks away, into a house and hits an infant baby, you just killed that baby. That’s why it is important and it is paramount that you don’t mess around with firearms inside the city limits.”

MPD continued to emphasize, call local law enforcement no matter the circumstance and they will be out to investigate