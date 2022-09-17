MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene.

The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound when he veered into another lane, exited the roadway and rolled. Butler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.