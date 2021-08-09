Midland man dies following deadly I-20 crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man has died following a deadly crash in Ward County Sunday. 

Stephen Z. Foster, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene on Interstate 20 near mile marker 72. 

Investigators say a man driving a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck was traveling east on I-20. Foster was following behind in a 2019 Ford F-250. The driver of the semi-truck slowed down as he approached a vehicle with emergency lights activated. A release from DPS says Foster rear-ended the semi-truck as traffic slowed down. 

No one else was injured in the crash.

