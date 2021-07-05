Midland man dead following deadly motorcycle accident July 4

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Michael Sandoval, 31, of Midland, died following a motorcycle accident July 4th.

Around 11:53 p.m. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to FM 307, near Fairgrounds Road, a mile east of Midland about the crash.

Investigators say a 2015 Nissan Altima, a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Sandoval, and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe were all traveling west on FM 307 when the driver of the Nissan failed to control her speed and rear ended the motorcycle. After the initial collision, the motorcycle then rear ended the Tahoe.

Sandoval was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.