MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after a teen made an outcry of sexual abuse. Herman Eugene Snellenberger, 37, has been charged with Sexual Assault.

On April 30, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland College after a Midland ISD police officer called to report the outcry. According to an affidavit, while at an event at MC, the teen spoke up and said she had been abused by a family member for years. The teen said the abuse had been going on since she was in eighth grade and had happened as recently as late April.

Both the teen and Snellenberger were transported to the police station for an interview. Once at MPD, the girl went into detail about the sexual abuse she reportedly faced. The teen said she often had to perform certain sexual acts in order to be allowed out of the house. She also expressed fear that Snellenberger would one day begin abusing her younger sibling in the same way, the affidavit stated.

When questioned by police, Snellenberger denied the allegations. However, investigators later found sexually explicit text messages that Snellenberger reportedly sent to the teen. When questioned about the messages, Snellenberger said he “didn’t know what to say”.

Snellenberger was transported to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.