MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A man accused of sexual assault of a child was arrested on a warrant late last week by law enforcement agencies in Teller County, Colorado.

Mario F. Aguirre Jr., 35, was booked into the Midland County Detention Center February 12. He has been charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Aguirre also faces five charges of distributing harmful material to a minor and one count of assault causing serious injuries. While an affidavit in the arrest has not yet been made available, jail records indicate Aguirre is being held on bonds totaling more than $300,000.