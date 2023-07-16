MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested Friday after he was indicted by a Grand Jury in the 2022 death of his wife. Brad McDaniel is facing one count of Murder, according to jail records.

Details about the case are limited; however, an anonymous source said the arrest is connected with an incident that happened on July 15, 2022. In a news release last year, the Midland Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of St Andrew’s Court after someone called 911 to report shots fired. Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution as multiple police cruisers, an armored vehicle, a fire truck, and an ambulance crowded around the home in the cul-de-sac.

On July 19, 2022, MPD confirmed that one woman died in that incident; a man was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. MPD did not confirm the identities of those involved and cited a pending autopsy and ongoing investigation as the reason for the limited release of information.

However, loved ones speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the deceased as Jennifer McDaniel and suggested that the incident arose between Jennifer and her estranged husband during a custody exchange of their youngest child.

Brad was taken into custody on July 14 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Sunday evening. His bond has been set at $1,000,000. A mugshot was not immediately available, and we are working to confirm more details of the arrest. We will update this story as more information becomes available.