MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted his partner. Ervin Kasper Young, 57, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to an affidavit, on September 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E New York to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said she was assault by Young when she returned home to grab some of her belongings.

At the scene, investigators met with a victim who had visible injures from an assault, including a black eye and multiple bruises in various stages of healing all over her arms. They also met with Young, who was still inside the homes. Investigators said Young told them nothing had happened aside from a “little scuffle”.

The victim was hesitant to speak with police in front of Young and initially agreed with them that nothing was wrong. However, investigators took her aside and asked her again; that is when she said that she “constantly gets abused and assaulted by Young”. She said she never reported it because she had no other place to live. The woman said she usually “just took it”, but also said she was tired of the abuse. The woman said that Young drinks alcohol frequently and then gets aggressive when he doesn’t get his way.

The woman said that earlier that day, Young became upset with her “for no reason” and pushed her into the TV and that’s when things escalated.

Investigators then spoke with Young again and said he became upset and stated again that nothing had happened, and he just wanted to go to sleep so he could go to work in the morning. He also stated that the victim gave herself a black eye by “hitting her head”.

The victim later stated she didn’t want to press charges but did wish for police to take a report. However, took Young into custody to prevent further violence. Young was booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.