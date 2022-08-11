MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested Wednesday after police said he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 for more than two years. James Edward Shirk, 58, has been charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office received information about the abuse on August 10- Shirk was arrested later that same day. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.

Shirk remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set.