MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he attacked his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to kill her unborn child. Brandon Petterson, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Family Member with a Previous Conviction as well as Unlawful Restraint.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 12, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a business to investigate after the victim called 911 from her workplace.

The victim, who had visible injures, such as a bruised and swollen eye, as well as a swollen head from where her hair had been pulled out, said she had been attacked in her home that morning by her boyfriend, identified as Petterson. She said when Petterson arrived home, he began punching her in the face. He reportedly told the victim he was going to “sacrifice” her son and threatened to shoot the victim’s family.

The woman said she stepped outside her apartment to try and call her sister for help, but Petterson followed her outside and began punching and kicking her again. She said Petterson then dragged her back inside by her hair. Petterson then took the victim’s phone from her and later fell asleep; that is when the victim decided to go to work and call 911.

Investigators discovered Petterson had been convicted of assault involving a family member in 2016. They also found he’d been arrested on the same charge in May of this year. Additionally, they discovered Petterson had three outstanding warrants, one for assault of a family member and two others for violating a protective order.

Petterson was arrested later that day and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $37,000.