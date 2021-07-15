Midland man charged with assault after sending 4 detention officers to emergency room

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Jafabeon Jamal McBride, 22, has been charged with four counts of assault of a public servant after sending four detention officers to the hospital after a jail altercation.

Around 8:58 a.m. on July 10, four officers with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center responded to a combative inmate in the Special Housing Unit.

An affidavit says McBride was banging an “improvised weapon” against his cell window. McBride had previously broken the window, the affidavit says the responding officers were worried he would break the window further, giving him access to sharp glass.

While trying to get control of the inmate, McBride began punching the officers, hitting two in the forehead. McBride kneed another in the face. A fourth officer suffered a knee injury.

Once the officers were able to put McBride in a full-body restraint, he spit in the face of one of the officers, according to the affidavit.

The four were treated at Midland Memorial Hospital for injuries they sustained in the altercation.