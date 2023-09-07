MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested in connection with a Labor Day crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Mark Ivan Gomez, 55, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to court records, around 10:15 p.m. on September 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the intersection of Andrews Highway and W Texas Avenue to investigate a hit and run crash. Witnesses told investigators that a man in a silver van struck a motorcycle and fled the scene heading south. Those witnesses also provided a license plate number that officers traced to Gomez, the report stated.

When investigators arrived at Gomez’s home, they found a silver Dodge Caravan with significant damage and multiple airbags deployed. Through the window, officers said they saw an open alcoholic beverage and debris from the airbag deployment.

Officers then made contact with Gomez and asked him who was driving; Gomez reportedly told investigators that no one had been driving his vehicle, despite the heat of the van which indicated recent operation. Officers also saw that Gomez was covered in the same debris that was found inside the vehicle from the airbags. Evenually, Gomez admitted he had been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Gomez was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where officers learned that the motorcyclist had also been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Once Gomez was released from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.