ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened her with a gun at a local hotel.

Marshall Taylor McAdams, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 3, officers were called to Stay Bridge Suites in the 800 block of S JBS Parkway to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators learned that a couple and their three-year-old child were staying in the hotel when a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Investigators said the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was covered in injuries, including “heavy” redness to her neck, a bruised and swollen eye, bruises to her leg and shoulder, as well as scratches on her stomach and a bruised and swollen foot. The victim told investigators she and her daughter were visiting from Louisiana; when she told her husband, identified as McAdams, that she wanted to go home, he allegedly stuck her across the face.

The victim said things escalated further when McAdams choked her and continued hitting her. At one point, the victim said McAdams grabbed a gun and held it to her head and said, “If you tell anyone, I’ll kill you and your mom.”

When questioned, investigators said McAdams blamed the woman’s injuries on a “fall” and claimed he merely pushed her away when she “attacked him”.

McAdams was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.