MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Dvontae Oliverires, 30, of Midland, is behind bars after police say he stole money and assaulted a pregnant woman. Oliverires has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person, Failure to Identify, Interfering with Public Duties, and Possession.

On February 20, patrol officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a hotel in the 3600 block of Bankhead Highway after someone called to report a disturbance. When the officers arrived at the scene, they said they could hear sounds inside the room “consistent with a domestic disturbance”, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit stated that one of the responding officers knocked on the door of the hotel room three times before Oliverires opened the door. When he did open the door, Oliveriries refused to let them inside and tried to block the officers from entering the room by pushing the door back against the officers. The affidavit said police had to force the door open to get inside.

When police did enter the room, they found the pregnant victim who said she had arrived at the room about 15 minutes prior. According to the affidavit, the victim told police when she entered the room, Oliverires grabbed her purse, broke its strap, and took her money. The victim said when she tried to take her money back Oliverires pinned her backwards against a table and grabbed her by the neck with his other hand.

The affidavit stated that officers also spoke with the victim’s cousin and his wife, who were on the phone with the victim at the time of the assault. Those witnesses said they heard the sound of a slap and and other sounds of a commotion. They also said they heard the victim say, “give me my money back” over the phone.

While in the room, and during a search of the accused, officers also found one gram of methamphetamine and .5 grams of marijuana.

Oliverires was transported to the Midland County Detention Center where he is currently being held on bonds totaling $6,000.