MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife. 46-year-old Lee Adams has been charged with assault by strangulation.

According to court documents, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Adams’ home after he called 911 and said his ex-wife had kicked in his door and was “acting crazy”. At the scene, investigators spoke with Adams’ ex who stated she had come to the home to pick up some things and that Adams started yelling at some of her friends who had come to help her move her belongings.

She said that Adams confronted her and punched her twice in the face- investigators noted an injury to her eye as evidence of the assault. The woman said that Adams then pushed her against the wall and grabbed her by the throat. The victim said her hand was injured by a protruding nail embedded in the wall and that she could not breathe when Adams choked her.

Officers then spoke with Adams who admitted to pushing the victim. Adams was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.